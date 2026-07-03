Karur stampede: DMK moves SC to restrain TVK leaders from making public statements

The plea filed by DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, who has sought impleadment in a pending case, submitted that several persons who were initially chargesheeted in the case are now ministers in the Tamil Nadu cabinet following the 2026 assembly elections.

The petition referred to a public statement allegedly made on Thursday by Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna, in which he allegedly said that there was "a score to settle" over the Karur incident and alleged that the previous DMK government had "killed" Karur people through the police.

The plea has sought a direction to the CBI to register a complaint and take action against the public statements made by Arjuna for "influencing, tampering with witnesses and impeding the investigation".