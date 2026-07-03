Former AIADMK minister S Vaigai Selvan quits party, criticises EPS in resignation letter

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister S Vaigai Selvan on Friday resigned from the party, sharply criticising its General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his resignation letter.
In the letter addressed to Palaniswami, Vaigai Selvan said the hallmark of a true leader is to protect the party and its cadre even at personal cost. He alleged that a leader who prioritises personal growth while allowing the party and its workers to suffer cannot be regarded as an effective leader.
He further claimed that the party's decision to align with the DMK after its electoral defeat had weakened the AIADMK's identity.
Vaigai Selvan said he had continued to work for the party during the Assembly election despite being sidelined and added that the neglect he experienced within the organisation was "more painful than death".
Recalling his association with the AIADMK since his student days, he said resigning from the party had caused him immense mental anguish. He added that the memories and experiences he had gained while serving the party in various capacities would remain with him.
S. Vaigai Selvan was elected from Aruppukottai in the 2011 Assembly election and served as School Education Minister in the cabinet of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. He was most recently serving as the AIADMK Literary Wing Secretary and Principal Secretary of the party's spokesperson wing. He did not contest the 2026 Assembly election.