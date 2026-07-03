Former AIADMK minister S Vaigai Selvan quits party, criticises EPS in resignation letter

In the letter addressed to Palaniswami, Vaigai Selvan said the hallmark of a true leader is to protect the party and its cadre even at personal cost. He alleged that a leader who prioritises personal growth while allowing the party and its workers to suffer cannot be regarded as an effective leader.

He further claimed that the party's decision to align with the DMK after its electoral defeat had weakened the AIADMK's identity.

Vaigai Selvan said he had continued to work for the party during the Assembly election despite being sidelined and added that the neglect he experienced within the organisation was "more painful than death".