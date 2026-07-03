Sports

TNPL 2026 auction HIGHLIGHTS | Ashwanth Valthapa joins CSG for Rs 14.45 lakh; Mukilesh to NRK for Rs 13.7 lakh

The auction for Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2026) is underway. Check the highlights here.
Cricketer Ashwanth Valthapa becomes costliest player so far in the ongoing TNPL 2026 auction.
Cricketer Ashwanth Valthapa becomes costliest player so far in the ongoing TNPL 2026 auction. TNPL/X

The auction for the tenth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2026) began at 2.30 pm on July 3. The tenth edition of the tournament will be held in two phases between August 4 to August 28 in Natham and Chennai. A total of 783 cricketers have registered to go under the hammer. While there are no players slotted in Category A, Category B has 10, followed by 6 in C, and 767 in D

TNPL 2026 auction ends.

Chepauk adds the last 5 players in the team

The list includes B Arun, Harish Aadhitya, Vignesh M, Sujay, and Mohana Prasath M

Dinesh Veda Guru sold to Salem for Rs 30,000

As last few players left under the hammer, two teams still remain to complete their squads.

Madhav Prasad sold to Coimbatore for Rs 30,000

Nellai Royal Kings
Nellai Royal Kings
Lyca Kovai Kings
Lyca Kovai Kings

Ajay K Krishnan, Mohammed Tibiyan, Nitin Ramanan , Swadesh B, and Thamarai Selvan go unsold

Nirankar Sharma sold to Dindgul for Rs 1.7 lakh

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
Chepauk Super Gillies
Chepauk Super Gillies

Lakshay Jain goes unsold

Mohana Prasath sold to Chepauk for Rs 30,000

Kavin R sold to Salem for Rs 1.45 lakh

Pranav B goes unsold

Sakthi Karuppaswamy sold to Dindigul for Rs 30,000

Himalaya sold to Madurai for Rs 30,000

Vijay Abhimanyu T sold to Tiruchy for Rs 30,000

Ashwin M goes unsold

Bharath Kumar M sold to Nellai Royal Kings for Rs 30,000

Vishal M sold to Tiruppur for Rs 30,000

Ram Kumar R sold to Madurai for Rs 30,000

BK Kishore sold to Dindigul for Rs 30,000

Arun B, Sujay S, and Dinesh Veda Guru go unsold

Harish Aadhitya goes unsold

Mithul Raj M goes unsold

Dindigul Dragons
Dindigul Dragons

The last accelerated round of the evening has began, where all the teams will get a chance to complete their squads.

Remaining purse for all teams

Salem - Rs 2.37 lakh

Chepauk - Rs 2.33 lakh

Coimbatore - Rs 1.89 lakh

Madurai - Rs 4.93 lakh

Tiruchy - Rs 9.56 lakh

Tirunelveli - Rs 1.66 lakh

Dindigul - Rs 11.98 lakh

Tiruppur - Rs 4.47 lakh

Shantanu K sold to Tiruppur for Rs 30,000

Sujay S, Sanjev Kumar V, and Jayanth S go unsold

Visithran goes unsold

Ganesh S sold to Tiruppur for Rs 2.05 lakh

Karthikeyan R goes unsold

Subash S sold to Nellai Royal Kings for Rs 30,000

Sarath Kumar goes unsold

Bhuvaneswaran K sold to Dindigul for Rs 2.05 lakh

Mithun Vijay sold to Coimbatore for Rs 30,000

Bhavan Suriya S sold to Tiruchy for Rs 3 lakh

Udaya Kumar M sold to Salem for Rs 2.05 lakh

Rohit Suthar goes unsold

Hari Ragavendra sold to Madurai for Rs 1.6 lakh

Prasid Akash H sold to Coimbatore for Rs 30,000

Vineeth VK sold to Dindigul for Rs 2.8 lakh

Siddharth Mahadevan sold to Madurai Panthers for Rs 8.7 lakhs

Waseem Ahmed sold to Chepauk Super Gillies for Rs 5.20 lakh

Shavin V sold to Madurai for Rs 1.55 lakh

Himalaya goes unsold

Manav Parakh sold to Coimbatore for Rs 40,000

Nirmal Kumar P goes unsold

Veerraviswa K goes unsold

Kiran Karthikeyan sold to Madurai for Rs 30,000

Rohan Ravi sold to Madurai for Rs 55,000

Rajkumar K sold to Tiruchy for Rs 90,000

So far, the two most expensive players are: Ashwanth Valthapa and U Mukilesh

Ashwanth Valthapa was bought by Chepauk Super Gillies for Rs 14.45 lakh, while U Mukilesh was picked up by Nellai Royal Kings for Rs 13.7 lakh at the TNPL 2026 auction.

Ashwanth Chidambaram Valthapa is an Indian-born Emirati cricketer who plays for the United Arab Emirates cricket team while U Mukilesh is a middle-order batter in the league. Mukilesh received his maiden call-up to the Indian national team in 2021.

Shoaib Mohammed Khan sold to Madurai Panthers for Rs 1.25 lakh

Ashwanth Valthapa sold to Chepauk Super Gillies for Rs 14.45 lakh, becomes costliest player so far

Maan K Bafna Sold to Kovai Kings for Rs 1.4 lakh

Gowtham Thamarai Kannan sold to Trichy Grand Cholas for Rs 1 lakh

R Rohit Sold to Nellai Royal Kings for Rs 60,000

Trilok Nag sold to Kovai Kings for Rs 45,000

G Periyaswamy sold to Madurai Panthers for Rs 4.5 lakh

Mohit Mittan sold to Dindigul Dragons for Rs 2.45 lakh

Sachin Sre Dev sold to Tiruneveli for Rs 30,000

Vijay Abimanyu goes unsold

Sanjay MS goes unsold

Nitin R Ramanan goes unsold

Mohammed Saad goes unsold

Deeban Lingesh sold to Chepauk for Rs 30,000

Ram Aravindh R sold to Chepauk for Rs 2.05 lakh

Sai Shriraam G goes unsold

Siddharth G goes unsold

Rathnam AVR goes unsold

Ashwin M goes unsold

Jitnedra Kumar CH sold to Coimbatore for Rs 30,000

B Sai Sudharsan, R Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar were retained by their respective franchises, with Sudharsan continuing at Lyca Kovai Kings, Sai Kishore at iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Washington Sundar at Trichy Grand Cholas.

Mukilesh U makes history

Mukilesh U made history of sorts as he was bagged for a massive 13.7 lakh by NRK in an intense bidding war. On the other hand, Madurai went on to pick Periyasamy G for 4.5 lakh.

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Tamil Nadu Premier League
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Mukilesh U

Key Events

So far, the two most expensive players are: Ashwanth Valthapa and U Mukilesh