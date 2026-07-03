TNPL 2026 auction HIGHLIGHTS | Ashwanth Valthapa joins CSG for Rs 14.45 lakh; Mukilesh to NRK for Rs 13.7 lakh

Ashwanth Valthapa was bought by Chepauk Super Gillies for Rs 14.45 lakh, while U Mukilesh was picked up by Nellai Royal Kings for Rs 13.7 lakh at the TNPL 2026 auction.

Ashwanth Chidambaram Valthapa is an Indian-born Emirati cricketer who plays for the United Arab Emirates cricket team while U Mukilesh is a middle-order batter in the league. Mukilesh received his maiden call-up to the Indian national team in 2021.