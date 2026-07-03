TNPL 2026 auction HIGHLIGHTS | Ashwanth Valthapa joins CSG for Rs 14.45 lakh; Mukilesh to NRK for Rs 13.7 lakh

The list includes B Arun, Harish Aadhitya, Vignesh M, Sujay, and Mohana Prasath M
Another exciting round of signings! 💥— TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 3, 2026
Catch the #TNPL2026 auction watch live now on our official YouTube channel: https://t.co/lHSUSvVGNS#TNPL10 #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/Iulhq9IkhB
Salem - Rs 2.37 lakh
Chepauk - Rs 2.33 lakh
Coimbatore - Rs 1.89 lakh
Madurai - Rs 4.93 lakh
Tiruchy - Rs 9.56 lakh
Tirunelveli - Rs 1.66 lakh
Dindigul - Rs 11.98 lakh
Tiruppur - Rs 4.47 lakh
The race to build the perfect squad continues! 🚀— TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 3, 2026
Catch the #TNPL2026 auction watch live now on our official YouTube channel: https://t.co/lHSUSvVGNS#TNPL10 #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/oP5GfbZa1h
Ashwanth Valthapa was bought by Chepauk Super Gillies for Rs 14.45 lakh, while U Mukilesh was picked up by Nellai Royal Kings for Rs 13.7 lakh at the TNPL 2026 auction.
Ashwanth Chidambaram Valthapa is an Indian-born Emirati cricketer who plays for the United Arab Emirates cricket team while U Mukilesh is a middle-order batter in the league. Mukilesh received his maiden call-up to the Indian national team in 2021.
From under the radar to the top of the bid chart! 📈— TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 3, 2026
Ashwanth Valthapa sold to Chepauk Super Gillies for 14.45 Lakhs! 🔥
Catch the #TNPL2026 auction watch live now on our official YouTube channel: https://t.co/lHSUSvVGNS#TNPL10 #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/onMyCSaKcJ
B Sai Sudharsan, R Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar were retained by their respective franchises, with Sudharsan continuing at Lyca Kovai Kings, Sai Kishore at iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Washington Sundar at Trichy Grand Cholas.
BIG MONEY. BIG MOVE! 💰— TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 3, 2026
U Mukilesh sold to Nellai Royal Kings for 13.7 Lakhs. 💥
Catch the #TNPL2026 auction watch live now on our official YouTube channel: https://t.co/lHSUSvVGNS#TNPL10 #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/jAChYzV8mT
Mukilesh U made history of sorts as he was bagged for a massive 13.7 lakh by NRK in an intense bidding war. On the other hand, Madurai went on to pick Periyasamy G for 4.5 lakh.