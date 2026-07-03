Madras High Court directs DGP to provide security to AIADMK MLA C Ve Shanmugam

After hearing the matter, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan observed that the records showed Shanmugam had lodged nearly 20 complaints since 2006. While some complaints were closed after enquiry, others resulted in the registration of FIRs, indicating that he had been facing continuous threats to his life.

Noting that the murder case involving Shanmugam’s family member was still pending trial, the court held that he had made out a prima facie case for police protection.

The judge further observed that the petitioner was at liberty to lodge a fresh complaint before the jurisdictional police if any fresh threat or cause of action arose, and directed the investigating officer to act in accordance with law upon receipt of such a complaint.