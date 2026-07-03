Madras High Court directs DGP to provide security to AIADMK MLA C Ve Shanmugam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to provide adequate police protection to AIADMK MLA and former MP C Ve Shanmugam, holding that he had made out a prima facie case in view of the continuous threats to his life and the pending trial in the murder case of his brother.
After hearing the matter, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan observed that the records showed Shanmugam had lodged nearly 20 complaints since 2006. While some complaints were closed after enquiry, others resulted in the registration of FIRs, indicating that he had been facing continuous threats to his life.
Noting that the murder case involving Shanmugam’s family member was still pending trial, the court held that he had made out a prima facie case for police protection.
The judge further observed that the petitioner was at liberty to lodge a fresh complaint before the jurisdictional police if any fresh threat or cause of action arose, and directed the investigating officer to act in accordance with law upon receipt of such a complaint.
Considering that Shanmugam is a sitting MLA and also holds various positions in his political party, the judge directed the authorities to provide him with adequate police protection.
In his petition, Shanmugam submitted that in 2006, a gang allegedly linked to his political rivals attacked him, his two brothers and his brother-in-law with deadly weapons at his residence, killing one of his brothers. He stated that the murder case is still pending trial before the First Additional District Court, Tindivanam.
Claiming that he has been facing continuous threats to his life and that the police protection earlier provided to him was withdrawn in 2021, Shanmugam sought a direction to restore adequate police protection.