Gukesh rises to joint second spot in Grand Chess Tour Croatia

Iranian Grandmaster Firoujza Alireza is at the top by extending his lead by a huge three points.

With 10 points in his kitty out of a possible 12, Alireza is far ahead of his rivals -- Vincent Keymer of Germany, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania and Gukesh, who all have identical seven points.

Another half point behind are India's R Praggnanandhaa, Giri and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan while Croatioan Ivan Saric and Dutchman Jorden van Foreest are at the bottom of the table with just two points apiece.

Gukesh made most of his opportunities against Giri in a Ruy Lopez exchange variation.

For once, the Dutch Grandmaster of Nepalese origin was seen lost from his prep book as Gukesh launched an attack against his king and never looked back.