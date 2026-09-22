DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 22, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 22, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Kamarajar breakfast scheme expanded to Classes 6-8 across Tamil Nadu
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (September 22) expanded the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to students of Classes 6 to 8 in government and government-aided schools, bringing an additional 15.30 lakh students under the programme.
2) CM Vijay reviews dengue control, monsoon preparedness for second consecutive day
Amid a rise in dengue cases, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (September 22) held a review meeting for the second consecutive day, directing district collectors to intensify measures to prevent dengue and other fever cases and strengthen preparedness for the Northeast Monsoon in southern interior and western districts.
3) Ex-Gem Granites employee arrested in POCSO case against Veeramani
The Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday (September 22) arrested Ganesan, a former employee of Gem Granites, in connection with a POCSO case against industrialist R Veeramani.
4) Akash Delison custodial death: Judge warns six cops of stringent action for non-cooperation in trial
The Judge of the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Nagarajan, on Tuesday warned the six police personnel accused in the Akash Delison custodial death case of stringent action if they failed to cooperate with the trial.
5) SC seeks Centre’s response on TM Krishna's plea against law mandating singing of six stanzas of Vande Mataram
The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Centre to keep in mind its 1986 judgment which protected children from penal actions if they do not sing the national anthem as it sought its response on a plea by Carnatic musician TM Krishna challenging the penal protection to Vande Mataram.
6) CM Vijay announces Rs 75 lakh incentive for Asian Games gold medallist Kamalini
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday announced a Rs 75 lakh cash incentive for Tamil Nadu cricketer G Kamalini, who was part of the Indian women’s team that won the gold medal in cricket at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
7) IIT Madras opens Rs 3.30 crore robotics lab for construction sector
IIT Madras on Tuesday inaugurated a Rs 3.30 crore robotics laboratory to advance research, innovation and industry applications in robotics and automation for the construction and infrastructure sectors.
8) Key accused in harassment of girl, boy in Bihar's Jamui held after encounter
The key accused in the harassment of a boy and a girl in Bihar's Jamui district was caught by police on Tuesday after he was shot in the leg.
9) Govt not to cap airfares for festive season, will advise airlines to keep rates reasonable: Naidu
The government will not cap airfares for the upcoming festive season but will advise airlines to keep the prices reasonable, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday, even as he mentioned that operating costs for aviation companies have risen due to higher fuel costs.
10) Women's cricket team extends dominance, gives India first gold of 2026 Asian Games
The Indian women's cricket team reasserted its continental dominance by clinching a second successive gold medal at the Asian Games, thrashing familiar foes Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final here on Tuesday.