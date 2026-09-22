DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 22, 2026?

1) Kamarajar breakfast scheme expanded to Classes 6-8 across Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (September 22) expanded the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to students of Classes 6 to 8 in government and government-aided schools, bringing an additional 15.30 lakh students under the programme.

2) CM Vijay reviews dengue control, monsoon preparedness for second consecutive day

Amid a rise in dengue cases, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (September 22) held a review meeting for the second consecutive day, directing district collectors to intensify measures to prevent dengue and other fever cases and strengthen preparedness for the Northeast Monsoon in southern interior and western districts.

3) Ex-Gem Granites employee arrested in POCSO case against Veeramani

The Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday (September 22) arrested Ganesan, a former employee of Gem Granites, in connection with a POCSO case against industrialist R Veeramani.

4) Akash Delison custodial death: Judge warns six cops of stringent action for non-cooperation in trial

The Judge of the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Nagarajan, on Tuesday warned the six police personnel accused in the Akash Delison custodial death case of stringent action if they failed to cooperate with the trial.