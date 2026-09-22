Akash Delison custodial death case: Judge warns of stringent action against six police personnel if they fail to cooperate with trial

Citing the trial in the Sathankulam custodial death case, the Judge warned the accused police personnel, including an Inspector, that their properties could be confiscated and included in the case if they attempted to abscond without appearing for the trial proceedings.

The Judge further directed them to execute bail bonds within 20 days, failing which each of them would have to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. The court asked them to appear again on October 9.