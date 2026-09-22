Kamarajar breakfast scheme expanded to Classes 6-8 across Tamil Nadu

Vijay launched the expanded scheme at the Chennai Middle School in Thiruvanmiyur and had breakfast with the students.

The expansion will cover 7,537 additional government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu and entails an additional allocation of Rs 217.63 crore in the current financial year. With the expansion, the scheme will benefit around 34.64 lakh students studying in Classes 1 to 8 in 44,984 schools. The total allocation for the scheme has been fixed at Rs 724 crore.

At the Thiruvanmiyur school, 199 students from Classes 1 to 5 were already benefiting from the scheme. Another 127 students from Classes 6 to 8 will now be covered following the expansion.