Women's cricket team extends dominance, gives India first gold of 2026 Asian Games

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's gold was India's first of the ongoing edition and was shaped by a brilliant batting performance that left Sri Lanka chasing a record target of 217.

Smriti Mandhana was regal as ever in her 79 off 45 before Richa Ghosh (48 off 22) came up with a brutal assault in the death overs to fire India to 216 for three, the highest total in Asian Games history.

Once India scaled that record total, the result was a foregone conclusion.

All Sri Lankan hopes were pinned on skipper Chamari Athapaththu (29 off 21) but she alone could not take the fight to the Indians. Sri Lanka capitulated to 69 all out in 15.4 overs as Indian spinners ran through the opposition.

Shafali Verma (48 and 2/3) produced an all-round performance while Deepti Sharma (3/6) and Shree Charani (2) chipped in with wickets as usual in a final devoid of a contest.