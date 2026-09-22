IIT Madras opens Rs 3.3 Cr robotics lab for construction sector

“Our partnership with Bechtel will enable IIT Madras to address industry-relevant challenges in construction robotics and automation, while creating opportunities to test, demonstrate and take promising technologies closer to deployment,” he said.

Bechtel India Managing Director Raja Yeluri said the partnership would provide IIT Madras students and faculty and industry engineers with a shared space to turn real construction challenges into automated solutions and develop the talent required by the sector.

The MoU was signed by Mahalingam, IIT Madras faculty members Prof T Asokan and Prof Koshy Varghese, who will lead the laboratory, Yeluri and Ravi Tata, Robotics Manager, Bechtel India.

According to the Institute, the collaboration will support joint research, consulting and technology development, with projects potentially leading to research publications, patents, prototypes and industry demonstrations. Bechtel will also contribute industry inputs to curriculum development, facilitate mentorship by its professionals and explore internship opportunities for selected candidates.

The initiative is envisaged as a long-term collaboration over the next five to 10 years, providing students, including master’s candidates, with opportunities for hands-on exposure to emerging robotics technologies and applications in construction and advanced engineering.