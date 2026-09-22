Ex-Gem Granites employee arrested in POCSO case against Veeramani

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday (September 22) arrested Ganesan, a former employee of Gem Granites, in connection with a POCSO case against industrialist R Veeramani.
The arrest followed the registration of a POCSO case against Veeramani and his associates Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan after a video showing Veeramani allegedly engaging in an obscene act with a minor girl was found on Ganesan's mobile phone.
Police said Ganesan was arrested for allegedly failing to report the matter to the authorities.
A man and his wife, identified as Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, and said to be associates of Veeramani, have also been arrested in connection with the case.
The three accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, police said.
The arrests came amid a political row in Tamil Nadu over the POCSO case against granite baron Veeramani, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of several minor girls.
On Monday, ministers accused the previous DMK government of a "cover-up" and interfering with the functioning of the police department.