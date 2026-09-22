CM Vijay reviews dengue control, monsoon preparedness for second consecutive day

CHENNAI: Amid a rise in dengue cases, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (September 22) held a review meeting for the second consecutive day, directing district collectors to intensify measures to prevent dengue and other fever cases and strengthen preparedness for the Northeast Monsoon in southern interior and western districts.
The meeting at the Secretariat reviewed precautionary and disaster-management measures in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni and Virudhunagar districts, besides steps to prevent dengue and fever cases.
Vijay directed collectors to take precautionary measures based on the vulnerability of each location, with special attention to rainfall-prone areas in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Theni districts. He cautioned that heavy rain could lead to landslides, soil slips and road disruptions in these areas.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to continuously monitor landslide-prone areas, particularly vulnerable slopes and locations already identified as dangerous. Such areas should be inspected before and during heavy rain, and immediate action taken if signs such as soil cracks, slope movement or water seepage are detected, he said.
He also directed officials to expedite landslide-prevention and slope-stabilisation works, including soil-nailing works undertaken in Kodaikanal, and keep key roads and transport links under constant watch. Machinery, personnel and equipment required to clear fallen soil, rocks and debris should be kept ready in advance to restore connectivity without delay, he said.
Relief camps near vulnerable areas should be inspected and kept ready for immediate use, while VHF equipment and satellite phones should remain functional in areas where communication could be disrupted. Mock drills and evacuation exercises should also be conducted at critical locations, Vijay said.
On dengue prevention, he directed officials to identify areas witnessing a rise in cases, intensify door-to-door field inspections, identify and eliminate Aedes mosquito breeding sites, strengthen mosquito-larval control and step up public awareness campaigns.
He further ordered government hospitals and primary health centres to remain prepared for early detection of dengue, timely referral, fluid therapy, treatment of severe cases and continuous medical monitoring.