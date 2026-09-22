CM Vijay reviews dengue control, monsoon preparedness for second consecutive day

The meeting at the Secretariat reviewed precautionary and disaster-management measures in Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni and Virudhunagar districts, besides steps to prevent dengue and fever cases.

Vijay directed collectors to take precautionary measures based on the vulnerability of each location, with special attention to rainfall-prone areas in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Theni districts. He cautioned that heavy rain could lead to landslides, soil slips and road disruptions in these areas.