SC seeks Centre's response on TM Krishna's plea challenging penal protection for Vande Mataram

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a petition by Krishna challenging law mandating singing of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram, arguing that the last four stanzas violate the secular character of the nation.

The court said it would expect the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in its 1986 judgment in Bijoe Emmanuel vs State of Kerala to govern the amended law. In that case, the court had protected schoolchildren who respectfully declined to sing the national anthem on grounds of conscience.

The bench indicated that it was not for the court to determine what constitutes the national song, but said it would examine whether the rights of a "conscientious objector", particularly one who declines to sing on religious grounds, are protected under the law.

The bench said determining the national song was a matter for the democratic state and the court would not second-guess the national sentiment or aspiration associated with Vande Mataram.