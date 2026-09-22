Key accused in harassment of girl, boy in Bihar's Jamui held after encounter

Although there was no official word on the encounter so far, according to TV reports and visuals, the accused has been identified as Nandan Yadav.

Earlier, Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal had confirmed the arrest of three of the accused, out of seven identified by the police.

Bihar was on the boil on Monday over a viral video showing a boy and a girl allegedly being harassed by a group of people on a roadside in Jamui district two days ago.