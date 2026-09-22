CM Vijay announces Rs 75 lakh incentive for Asian Games gold medallist Kamalini

In a social media post, Vijay said the State government would provide the incentive to recognise Kamalini’s achievement. “The Tamil Nadu government will provide a cash incentive of Rs 75 lakh in appreciation of Kamalini’s remarkable achievement,” he said.

Kamalini, a wicketkeeper-batter from Madurai, was part of India’s gold-winning campaign. India defeated Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket final to retain the Asian Games title.