CM Vijay announces Rs 75 lakh incentive for Asian Games gold medallist Kamalini

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday announced a Rs 75 lakh cash incentive for Tamil Nadu cricketer G Kamalini, who was part of the Indian women’s team that won the gold medal in cricket at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
In a social media post, Vijay said the State government would provide the incentive to recognise Kamalini’s achievement. “The Tamil Nadu government will provide a cash incentive of Rs 75 lakh in appreciation of Kamalini’s remarkable achievement,” he said.
Kamalini, a wicketkeeper-batter from Madurai, was part of India’s gold-winning campaign. India defeated Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket final to retain the Asian Games title.
Vijay said the government would continue to support talented sportspersons and that Kamalini’s achievement would provide new inspiration and confidence to the youth and women of Tamil Nadu. He also wished Kamalini success in achieving further milestones in her sporting career.