Govt not to cap airfares for festive season, will advise airlines to keep rates reasonable: Naidu

He was responding to a question if government would impose a cap on airfares during the forthcoming festive season.

He further said that the ongoing West Asia crisis has driven the ATF prices forward.

Fuel accounts for a massive portion of an airline's operating expense structure.

"This is not necessarily because of the festive season or anything, but there is an ongoing crisis situation," he said.

Naidu said ATF makes up 40 to 43 per cent of airfares and even a small rise in fuel costs directly pushes up ticket prices.