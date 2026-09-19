DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 19, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 19, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) TN govt withdraws Melma SIPCOT land acquisition notification
Amid continuous protests, the Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn the notification for land acquisition at Melma village in Tiruvannamalai district. The government had proposed to acquire land for the third phase of the Cheyyar SIPCOT industrial park.
2) CM Vijay writes to PM Modi, seeks new operator for Chennai airport
The Tamil Nadu government has sought a change in the operator of Chennai airport, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
3) Air India Express to launch Coimbatore-Bengaluru flights from Oct 25
Air India Express will launch two daily flight services between Coimbatore and Bengaluru from October 25, taking the total number of daily flights between the two cities to five, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
4) Man stoned to death after dispute over TASMAC Rs 10 empty-bottle buyback near Krishnagiri
5) ABVP wins 3 DUSU posts; independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen gets vice-president's position
The RSS-affiliated ABVP won three of the four central panel posts in the high-profile Delhi University Students' Union election, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who was denied an NSUI ticket, won the vice-president's post.
6) Cong's Nandigram candidate, held in 19-yr-old murder, rioting cases, to be produced before court
Congress’s Nandigram by-election candidate Milan Pradhan, arrested for his alleged involvement in at least four cases related to rioting, murder and criminal intimidation that were filed during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement, will be produced before a court on Saturday, police said.
7) Colourful yet somber ceremony opens Aichi-Nagoya Asiad, silver-lining to stormy build-up
Japan, on Saturday, showcased its technological and industrial might as well as its deep cultural moorings, in a frugal yet colourful opening ceremony of the Asian Games offering a silver lining after the organizational and logistical troubles significantly marred the build-up to the mega event.
8) Saudi Arabia issues alerts across the country for aerial threat
Saudi Arabia warned of a “hostile aerial threat” and issued a string of emergency alerts across the kingdom, including in its capital, late Friday and early Saturday.
9) Trump renews USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, tightens scrutiny
US President Donald Trump has extended by a year the USD 100,000 fee on employers for bringing in foreign workers on H-1B visas, the White House said.
10) Pakistan suicide blast: Investigators identify 1 attacker as Afghan national
The suicide bombing at a mosque in northwest Pakistan which killed at least 21 people has been traced to Afghanistan, with investigators identifying one of the attackers as an Afghan national, officials said on Saturday.