DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 19, 2026?

1) TN govt withdraws Melma SIPCOT land acquisition notification

Amid continuous protests, the Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn the notification for land acquisition at Melma village in Tiruvannamalai district. The government had proposed to acquire land for the third phase of the Cheyyar SIPCOT industrial park.

2) CM Vijay writes to PM Modi, seeks new operator for Chennai airport

The Tamil Nadu government has sought a change in the operator of Chennai airport, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

3) Air India Express to launch Coimbatore-Bengaluru flights from Oct 25

Air India Express will launch two daily flight services between Coimbatore and Bengaluru from October 25, taking the total number of daily flights between the two cities to five, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

4) Man stoned to death after dispute over TASMAC Rs 10 empty-bottle buyback near Krishnagiri