Colourful yet somber ceremony opens Aichi-Nagoya Asiad, silver-lining to stormy build-up

The next 15 days will see around 11,000 athletes from 45 nations competing in 43 sports, 71 sub-events, and a total of 469 gold medals till the closing day on October 4. Competitions for basketball, football, cricket and some other events have already started.

With the concept theme 'Harmonic Heart Beat', Japan welcomed the Asian athletes for the third time in its history after 1958 Tokyo and 1994 Hiroshima.

The centerpiece of the ceremony was the heart-shaped main stage which was chosen to visually anchor the theme of 'One Asia', symbolizing athletes and people from across the continent connecting 'heart to heart'.

The spectacular show at the 30,000-capacity full-to-the-brim Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium seamlessly blended local Aichi industrial technology with classical art, featuring a traditional Japanese Kabuki stage element paired with a massive industrial robot arm waving a flag.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito declared the 20th Asian Games open midway the two-hour long opening ceremony in the presence of Empress Masako, Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and International Olympic Committee chief Kirsty Coventry.