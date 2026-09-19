Saudi Arabia issues alerts across the country for aerial threat, and other Mideast developments

Alerts sound across Saudi Arabia for aerial threat

Saudi Arabia warned of a “hostile aerial threat” after issuing a string of emergency alerts across the kingdom late Friday and early Saturday, and at least one explosion was heard in the capital, Riyadh.

The alert heard in Riyadh was first for the Saudi capital since the latest escalation with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

No casualties or damage were reported after the alerts were lifted. Saudi authorities didn't say what prompted the alerts or the cause of the audible explosions, but they previously reported intercepting incoming Houthi missiles and drones.