TN govt withdraws Melma SIPCOT land acquisition notification

Based on the recommendation of the District Collector, the Revenue Department had issued a notification on September 1 to acquire 22.16.00 hectares of land.

The ruling TVK had supported the protests against the proposed acquisition of land at Melma for the expansion of the SIPCOT industrial park. During the protest, TVK General Secretary and Minister Aadhav Arjuna said that Tiruvannamalai was not under anyone’s control and belonged to the people, particularly the farmers, adding that this is their government.