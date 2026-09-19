Cong’s Nandigram candidate, held in 19-yr-old murder, rioting cases, to be produced before court

The party would hold a rally in Kolkata during the day in protest against Pradhan’s arrest.

Pradhan was arrested from a hotel in Chandipur in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district along with another party leader, Subhasish Bhattacharya, on Friday evening.

Bhattacharya was arrested for allegedly preventing the police from apprehending Pradhan.

“Pradhan was arrested in connection with four cases registered in 2007… Those cases are related to rioting, murder and criminal intimidation,” the officer told PTI.

“The cases include three registered at Nandigram police station and one at Khejuri police station… Those were registered under sections of the IPC and Arms Act. He would be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Haldia, today,” he said.

Pradhan was arrested after former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced her party’s support for the Congress in the October 6 Nandigram bypoll, after her candidate withdrew from the contest.