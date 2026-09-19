Pakistan suicide blast: Investigators identify 1 attacker as Afghan national

Militants detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the mosque during Friday prayers and stormed nearby police facilities in Kohat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

At least 21 people, including 15 policemen, were killed and 103 others injured in the explosions. Most of those killed and injured were police personnel offering Friday prayers at the mosque.

One of the attackers has been identified as an Afghan national, while a second attacker's identification is underway, according to a member of the investigation team.

Police, the counter-terrorism department, the Elite Force and security forces are jointly investigating the attackers' identities and possible cross-border links.