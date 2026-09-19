Air India Express to launch Coimbatore-Bengaluru flights from Oct 25

Coimbatore-Bengaluru flight timings

According to the report, the first flight will depart from Coimbatore at 9.10 am and arrive at Bengaluru airport at 10.05 am. The second flight will leave Coimbatore at 9.50 pm and reach Bengaluru at 10.45 pm.

In the return direction, a flight will depart from Bengaluru at 7.20 am and arrive in Coimbatore at 8.25 am. Another service will leave Bengaluru at 7.10 pm and reach Coimbatore at 8.15 pm.

Air India Express officials said the new services will begin in the first phase from October 25, with full-scale operations scheduled to commence from November 1.

With the addition of these services, passengers travelling between Coimbatore and Bengaluru will have more flight options. The five daily flights on the route will be operated jointly by IndiGo and Air India Express.