CM Vijay writes to PM Modi, seeks new operator for Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sought a change in the operator of Chennai airport, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The state government has expressed dissatisfaction over certain aspects of the airport's current functioning and has called for a new operator to manage the facility, an English daily reported.
In his letter, Vijay is learnt to have stressed the need for world-class airport infrastructure and management to support Tamil Nadu's efforts to attract industrial investments.
The Chief Minister reportedly pointed out that Chennai airport needs improvement in three key areas — passenger traffic, aircraft movements and cargo-handling capacity.
The state government has suggested replacing the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the current operator and manager of the airport, with another operator, citing the need for a more efficient and globally competitive facility.
The move is being viewed as a step towards bringing private-sector management to Chennai airport. It also comes in the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu government's decision to drop the proposed airport project at Parandur in Kancheepuram district, reports said.
The state has maintained that a high-quality international airport is essential for Tamil Nadu to sustain its position as a leading destination for industrial investments.
Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the proposal to replace the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as the operator of Chennai airport, terming it an attempt at privatisation.
The CPI said that any shortcomings in the airport's administration should be addressed by improving passenger services, flight operations, cargo handling and road connectivity, rather than handing over its management to a private entity.
The party also pointed out that Chennai airport is an important public infrastructure serving Tamil Nadu's industrial, trade, tourism and cargo sectors. It cited AAI's reported net profit of Rs 6,522 crore in 2025-26 and said Chennai airport generated about Rs 492.48 crore in profit in 2024-25.
The CPI further said that the airport's expansion should continue under public-sector management, particularly as the proposed Parandur airport project has been dropped. It called for the existing airport to be modernised and expanded while ensuring that its revenue remains a public resource.