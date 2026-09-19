CM Vijay writes to PM Modi, seeks new operator for Chennai airport

Focus on infrastructure

In his letter, Vijay is learnt to have stressed the need for world-class airport infrastructure and management to support Tamil Nadu's efforts to attract industrial investments.

The Chief Minister reportedly pointed out that Chennai airport needs improvement in three key areas — passenger traffic, aircraft movements and cargo-handling capacity.

The state government has suggested replacing the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the current operator and manager of the airport, with another operator, citing the need for a more efficient and globally competitive facility.

The move is being viewed as a step towards bringing private-sector management to Chennai airport. It also comes in the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu government's decision to drop the proposed airport project at Parandur in Kancheepuram district, reports said.

The state has maintained that a high-quality international airport is essential for Tamil Nadu to sustain its position as a leading destination for industrial investments.