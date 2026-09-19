ABVP wins 3 DUSU posts; independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen gets vice-president's position

Congress' National Students Union of India (NSUI) drew a blank, though its candidates lost the posts of president and joint secretary by narrow margins.

The performance of NSUI was also hampered by its rebel candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, who fought as an independent candidate and secured the post of vice president by a huge margin of over 13,700 votes.

The NSUI failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary and joint secretary positions.

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered an emphatic victory with its candidate Yash Dabas bagging the post of president, prevailing over the youth build-up in recent months surrounding Gen Z protest at Jantar Mantar and the Satya Niketan building collapse incident that claimed the lives of five DU students.