Man stoned to death after dispute over TASMAC Rs 10 empty-bottle buyback near Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old private company employee was allegedly stoned to death on Friday (September 18) night following an argument at a TASMAC shop near Krishnagiri over the return of an empty liquor bottle under the State-run outlet's Rs 10 bottle buyback scheme.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Arunkumar, a native of Nanjanadu in Ooty, Nilgiris district. He was working at a private agricultural company in Krishnagiri.
Police have arrested a 24-year-old youth in connection with the murder.
On Friday night, Arunkumar went to a TASMAC shop in R Poosaripatti area near Krishnagiri with his friends Deepanraj, Inbasekar, Madan and Bharathiraja.
After consuming alcohol, Arunkumar returned the empty bottle and sought the Rs 10 refund offered under TASMAC's empty-bottle buyback scheme. An argument then broke out between Arunkumar and Govindaraj (48) and his son Karthik (24), who were also at the shop.
Following the argument, Arunkumar left the spot. However, Karthik allegedly followed him for about 50 metres, picked up a large stone and hit him on the head.
Arunkumar sustained severe injuries and reportedly died on the spot due to heavy bleeding.
Krishnagiri police rushed to the spot after receiving information, recovered Arunkumar's body and sent it to a government hospital for the post-mortem examination.