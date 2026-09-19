Trump renews USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, tightens scrutiny

Indians remain the single largest beneficiary group of the US H-1B visa program.

The 2025 decision to levy the USD 100,000 fee has run into a legal challenge and the matter is before two different federal courts.

The 2025 order for a fee hike was set to expire this month. It did not apply to visas granted to foreign citizens already in the United States on student visas, who make up a large share of new H-1B recipients, or to renewals of current visas.

The order also sets a 30-day deadline for the Secretary of Labour, acting through the Wage and Hour Division, to begin reviewing data from previously submitted labour condition applications.

The review will determine whether further action against sponsoring employers is warranted.

The President also issued a separate proclamation, tightening the scrutiny of H1-B visa applications through better inter-agency cooperation.