DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 9, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 14 headlines of the day (October 9, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Tamil Nadu bypoll results 2026: TVK’s Sathyabama wins Dharapuram, Maragatham wrests Madurantakam
In what was a nail-biting race, Tamil Nadu's ruling TVK won the bypolls to Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies with principal opposition party DMK securing second place, even as counting of votes is underway. While the fortunes of TVK nominee in Dharapuram P Sathyabama initially witnessed a see-saw battle with the AIADMK surging to the first place following a number of rounds, subsequently she established a clear lead and towards the close of 20th round she was leading by 10,003 votes, eventually winning the seat with a victory margin of 9,645 votes.
2. Dindigul: Police claim students accidentally dropped faeces into school water tank
Dindigul police on Friday claimed that students had accidentally dropped human faeces into a water tank at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Manur near Palani during the quarterly examination vacation.
3. Bypoll: AINRC retains Thattanchavady, reaffirms CM Rangasamy's sway over constituency
Underlining its dominance, the ruling AINRC on Friday emerged victorious in the October 6 bypoll to Thattanchavdy here, retaining the assembly segment considered party founder and Chief Minister N Ranagsamy's pocket borough and vacated by him post April 9 elections in the Union Territory.
4. Bengal bypoll: BJP achieves unassailable lead in Nandigram, makes inroads in Muslim-majority Rejinagar
The BJP on Friday won the Rejinagar assembly seat in West Bengal's Murshidabad district by a margin of 75,816 votes, making a significant breakthrough in the Muslim-majority constituency.
5. Assam: BJP's Devasish Sharma achieves unassailable lead of 1,46,180 votes in Nagaon LS bypoll
BJP candidate Devasish Sharma achieved an unassailable lead of 1,76,391 votes over his nearest rival, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, as counting of votes polled in the by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam progressed on Friday, according to the Election Commission.
6. WR reschedules 2 Rajdhanis from Mumbai, cancels Delhi-bound express trains ahead of CJP protest; Shut down entire country if govt scared of youth: Dipke
A day before the CJP's protest in Delhi, its founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday slammed the Centre, saying it should shut down the entire country if it is scared of the youth, a statement coming in the wake of cancellation of trains to and from the national capital on October 10.
7. Delhi Police denies nod for Saturday's CJP protest at Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police has denied permission for a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party and some student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 10, a senior police officer said on Friday.
8. Can't bring everything to halt: SC to Centre on Oct 10 closure of Delhi Metro stations, train cancellations
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to ensure that there is no "complete prohibition" of the movement of metro and trains coming to Delhi on October 10 due to a CJP protest, saying they cannot bring everything to a halt.
9. Former UN human rights chief Navanethem “Navi” Pillay wins the Nobel Peace Prize
South African jurist of Indian origin Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, a former UN human rights chief whose work helped shape international law on genocide and sexual violence, won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to promote peace and international law.
10. Kerala HC orders Vigilance to register FIR against Vijayan in CMRL 'bribery' case
In a huge blow to the CPI(M) and former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala High Court on Friday ordered registration of an FIR under the anti-graft law against him and others based on the ED report on the alleged CMRL bribery case.
11. Noida's Jewar Airport renamed as Narendra Modi International Airport
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
12. Tamil Nadu reshuffles IAS officers; Rajesh Lakhoni appointed TNEB CMD
The Home Department and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), which have been in the eye of a political storm in the recent days over various law-and-order issues and relentless power cuts, respectively, will have new faces at the official level, after the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government transferred the senior officers heading them and brought in replacements.
13. Madras High Court asks DVAC not to act against E V Velu, son till October 15
The Madras High Court on Friday orally suggested that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) not take any action against former minister EV Velu and his son EV Kumaran till October 15, 2026, on their pleas seeking to quash an FIR over the alleged excavation of lake-bed material for a DMK conference in Tiruvannamalai district.
14. Saudi authorities say 3 killed in attacks on Riyadh airport claimed by Houthi rebels
An airline pilot was among three Saudi citizens killed in attacks targeting Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and a Saudia aircraft, the kingdom's civil aviation authority said on Friday. Several people “of different nationalities” were wounded.