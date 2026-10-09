DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 9, 2026?

1. Tamil Nadu bypoll results 2026: TVK’s Sathyabama wins Dharapuram, Maragatham wrests Madurantakam

In what was a nail-biting race, Tamil Nadu's ruling TVK won the bypolls to Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies with principal opposition party DMK securing second place, even as counting of votes is underway. While the fortunes of TVK nominee in Dharapuram P Sathyabama initially witnessed a see-saw battle with the AIADMK surging to the first place following a number of rounds, subsequently she established a clear lead and towards the close of 20th round she was leading by 10,003 votes, eventually winning the seat with a victory margin of 9,645 votes.

2. Dindigul: Police claim students accidentally dropped faeces into school water tank

Dindigul police on Friday claimed that students had accidentally dropped human faeces into a water tank at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Manur near Palani during the quarterly examination vacation.

3. Bypoll: AINRC retains Thattanchavady, reaffirms CM Rangasamy's sway over constituency

Underlining its dominance, the ruling AINRC on Friday emerged victorious in the October 6 bypoll to Thattanchavdy here, retaining the assembly segment considered party founder and Chief Minister N Ranagsamy's pocket borough and vacated by him post April 9 elections in the Union Territory.

4. Bengal bypoll: BJP achieves unassailable lead in Nandigram, makes inroads in Muslim-majority Rejinagar

The BJP on Friday won the Rejinagar assembly seat in West Bengal's Murshidabad district by a margin of 75,816 votes, making a significant breakthrough in the Muslim-majority constituency.

5. Assam: BJP's Devasish Sharma achieves unassailable lead of 1,46,180 votes in Nagaon LS bypoll

BJP candidate Devasish Sharma achieved an unassailable lead of 1,76,391 votes over his nearest rival, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, as counting of votes polled in the by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam progressed on Friday, according to the Election Commission.

6. WR reschedules 2 Rajdhanis from Mumbai, cancels Delhi-bound express trains ahead of CJP protest; Shut down entire country if govt scared of youth: Dipke

A day before the CJP's protest in Delhi, its founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday slammed the Centre, saying it should shut down the entire country if it is scared of the youth, a statement coming in the wake of cancellation of trains to and from the national capital on October 10.