Assam: BJP's Devasish Sharma achieves unassailable lead of 1,10,629 votes in Nagaon LS bypoll

Sharma, a former IAS officer, polled 4,20,705 votes, while Ajmal secured 3,10,076 votes and Congress nominee Sibamoni Bora was a distant third with 75,908, the EC said on its website.

The BJP candidate has established considerable leads in the four assembly segments of Morigaon, Raha, Jagiroad and Nagaon-Batadrava, while Ajmal was ahead in Muslim-majority segments of Dhing, Samaguri, Laharighat and Rupahihat.

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday amid tight security, officials said.

The process started with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in EVMs. Counting is being held at two centres -- Dawson Higher Secondary School and Nagaon Government Boys' School in Nagaon -- with 14 tables at each centre.

The parliamentary constituency has eight assembly segments spread over the two districts of Nagaon and Morigaon.