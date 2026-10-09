Shut down entire country if govt scared of youth: Dipke on train cancellations ahead of CJP protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar alleging massive irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Railway Board on Friday cancelled certain Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. The Delhi Police have urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to shut 57 metro stations to thwart the movement of youths who may be coming to join the protest.

Talking to reporters over the development here, Dipke said there was no need for the government's permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, which is a designated spot.