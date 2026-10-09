Kerala HC allows plea to register FIR against Vijayan based on ED report in CMRL 'bribery' case

Justice A Badharudeen allowed a plea by advocate K M Shajahan, who contended that the police should register an FIR rather than conduct a preliminary inquiry on the allegations contained in the report of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A detailed judgment is awaited.

The ED had claimed in court that an FIR could be registered against Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas based on the report it had submitted to the state police.

The ED had claimed that its report could be treated as a preliminary inquiry report and that an FIR could be registered based on it.