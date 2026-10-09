Delhi Police denies nod for CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday

The protest is regarding demanding accountability from the chief election commissioner (CEC). This intimation was considered and it was found that it was given at very short notice, she said.

According to the prescribed procedure, the intimation has to be given 10 days prior to a protest, the officer said.

Prasad said it is also important to mention that when the CJP was given permission to hold a protest on an earlier occasion, it did not follow the lawful directions or its own undertakings.

To prevent a law and order situation and to maintain public order, the permission has not been granted this time, she added.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the New Delhi area. Under this section, reasonable preventive restrictions are in place to maintain public order and safety, Prasad said.