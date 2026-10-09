Bypoll: AINRC retains Thattanchavady, reaffirms CM Rangasamy's sway over constituency

PUDUCHERRY: Underlining its dominance, the ruling AINRC on Friday emerged victorious in the October 6 bypoll to Thattanchavdy here, retaining the assembly segment considered party founder and Chief Minister N Ranagsamy's pocket borough and vacated by him post April 9 elections in the Union Territory.
In the process, the AINRC, which leads the NDA coalition government, passed its first test of popularity with flying colours. Party candidate Ashok Anand defeated his nearest Congress rival E Vinayagam by over 8,400 votes. The victory was seen as a "foregone" one.
Bypoll to Thattanchavady was necessitated after Rangasamy resigned from here following his win from Mangalam also in the April 9 polls. The CM has enjoyed an unbroken winning streak here since 1991 and allocated the constituency to his close confidante Ashok Anand after he vacated it.
On Friday, right from the start of the counting at 8 am, AINRC was ahead of Congress and DMK.
Ashok Anand, who secured 13,358 votes, won by a margin of 8,482 votes after a total of four rounds of counting. Vinayagam secured 4,876 votes, and DMK's K Sethu alias Sethuselvam polled 2,664 votes, according to an EC update.
Counting of votes was taken up at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College at Lawspet.
Ashok Anand is a former legislator and a close confidante of the chief minister.
The poll outcome re-establishes Rangasamy's hold over the constituency as he has not lost a single election from here since 1991.
Congress' Vinayagam, who unsuccessfully contested the April 9 polls as a nominee of Makkal Neyam Kazhagam, later shifted his allegiance to the national party and tried his electoral luck in the bypoll. Incidentally, Congress had the support of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, which is in the ruling saddle in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and helmed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Congress' defeat came on a day when TVK was surging ahead in bypolls held in Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam and Dharapuram against its DMK, AIADMK rivals. The Congress is also part of the TVK-led coalition ministry in TN.
In the April polls, former Puducherry chief minister and Congress MP V Vaithilingam was defeated by Rangasamy.
According to political observers, Ashok Anand's victory is attributable to the popularity of Rangasamy and various welfare schemes he has been implementing.
Following Ashok Anand's win, the strength of AINRC stands at 13 in the 30-member territorial Assembly. The NDA's overall strength is 19, with the BJP having four, and AIADMK and LGK one each.
On the opposition side the DMK has five legislators, TVK two and Congress one. There are three Independents.
With the Assembly having three nominated members, the next task for the chief minister would be to finalise those appointments.