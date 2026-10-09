Bypoll: AINRC retains Thattanchavady, reaffirms CM Rangasamy's sway over constituency

In the process, the AINRC, which leads the NDA coalition government, passed its first test of popularity with flying colours. Party candidate Ashok Anand defeated his nearest Congress rival E Vinayagam by over 8,400 votes. The victory was seen as a "foregone" one.

Bypoll to Thattanchavady was necessitated after Rangasamy resigned from here following his win from Mangalam also in the April 9 polls. The CM has enjoyed an unbroken winning streak here since 1991 and allocated the constituency to his close confidante Ashok Anand after he vacated it.

On Friday, right from the start of the counting at 8 am, AINRC was ahead of Congress and DMK.

Ashok Anand, who secured 13,358 votes, won by a margin of 8,482 votes after a total of four rounds of counting. Vinayagam secured 4,876 votes, and DMK's K Sethu alias Sethuselvam polled 2,664 votes, according to an EC update.