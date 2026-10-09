Dindigul: Police claim students accidentally dropped faeces into school water tank

A senior police officer said the preliminary investigation revealed that a group of students aged 11 and 12 had been playing kabaddi on the school premises on October 3 when one of them defecated on the campus.

Angered by his behaviour, another student allegedly picked up the faeces with his hands and placed it on the lid of the water tank, threatening to complain to the headmaster. Some of the faeces accidentally fell into the tank as its lid was partially open, the officer claimed.

The students, who studied at a high school a kilometre away, often visited the Panchayat Union Primary School to play kabaddi during holidays, police said.

The two students subsequently cleaned the tank, but some faeces remained inside, claimed the police. A noon-meal worker discovered it on October 5 when she went to clean the tank after the school reopened following the quarterly examination vacation.