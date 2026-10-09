'Can't use hammer to kill fly': SC on closure of Metro stations, cancellation of trains

"But that does not mean you use a hammer to kill a fly. That principle must be kept in mind," CJI Kant told Mehta.

The solicitor general said he understands the concerns of the court and will discuss with the authorities concerned, but said that the remark of the CJI on use of a hammer was just an example and it should not be reported that the Chief Justice of India told the government that it is using a hammer to kill a fly.

CJI Kant said, "Exercise caution in abundance. There is nothing wrong with that.

"You are responsible for maintaining law and order. But that responsibility is not merely about protecting the State property; it is about protecting people. That is your sovereign duty."

The bench said there are daughters, young children, senior citizens, very elderly people and patients who travel through public transport, and they need to be protected.