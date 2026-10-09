Madras High Court asks DVAC not to act against E V Velu, son till October 15

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday orally suggested that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) not take any action against former minister EV Velu and his son EV Kumaran till October 15, 2026, on their pleas seeking to quash an FIR over the alleged excavation of lake-bed material for a DMK conference in Tiruvannamalai district.
Justice V Lakshminarayanan orally suggested that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) not take any action against the petitioners until October 15, 2026.
The FIR was registered on September 24, 2026, based on a complaint submitted by Arappor Iyakkam to the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on August 14, 2026.
According to the FIR, the conference was held on December 14, 2025, at Kalaignar Thidal in Malappambadi on about 124.56 acres owned by Kumaran. Velu, who was then the Minister for Highways, Minor Ports and Public Works, DMK northern zonal in-charge and Tiruvannamalai (South) district secretary, allegedly supervised the arrangements.
The FIR alleges that lake-bed material was excavated from Malappambadi lake between November and the first week of December 2025 and transported to the conference site.
It further alleges that Velu misused his official position to facilitate the excavation and that no permission had been obtained from the Revenue, Corporation, or Geology and Mining departments. The alleged role of officials from these departments is also under investigation.
The DVAC registered the case under Sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(3) and 324(5) read with Section 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was also invoked against private individuals and others for alleged abetment.
In their petitions, EV Velu and EV Kumaran have sought to quash the FIR and sought exemption from producing a certified copy of the FIR.
During the hearing, the DVAC counsel sought time to file a counter. The courtyard posted the matter to October 15, 2026.