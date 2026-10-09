Madras High Court asks DVAC not to act against E V Velu, son till October 15

Justice V Lakshminarayanan orally suggested that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) not take any action against the petitioners until October 15, 2026.

The FIR was registered on September 24, 2026, based on a complaint submitted by Arappor Iyakkam to the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on August 14, 2026.

According to the FIR, the conference was held on December 14, 2025, at Kalaignar Thidal in Malappambadi on about 124.56 acres owned by Kumaran. Velu, who was then the Minister for Highways, Minor Ports and Public Works, DMK northern zonal in-charge and Tiruvannamalai (South) district secretary, allegedly supervised the arrangements.