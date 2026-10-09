Noida's Jewar Airport renamed as Narendra Modi International Airport

Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting here, Adityanath said the state Cabinet was grateful to Prime Minister Modi for the airport, which he described as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

"The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," the chief minister said.

The airport was set to emerge as Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country, he said.

Adityanath said the state Cabinet also expressed its appreciation for Modi's visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering and continued commitment to the state.