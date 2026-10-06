DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 6, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (October 06, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Nurses suspend stir, warn of statewide protest if demands remain unmet
Nurses of the Tamil Nadu Mid-Level Healthcare Providers’ Union on Tuesday temporarily suspended their hunger strike following a three-hour meeting with the Health Secretary Darez Ahamed, but warned of a statewide agitation if the government failed to fulfil its assurances at the next round of talks on November 3.
2) Dowry death of Rithanya: Madras HC orders seizure of 100 sovereign gold, Volvo car
The Madras High Court has directed the police to seize 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a Volvo car allegedly given as dowry to newly-wed woman A Rithanya of Tiruppur, who died by suicide in June 2025, and hand them over to her father, Annadurai Ramasamy.
3) 13 special teams formed to curb bike racing, accidents in Chennai
The Chennai police have stepped up measures to prevent bike racing, reckless driving and accidents by forming 13 special teams across the city, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
4) TN bypolls: Madurantakam, Dharapuram register 83.86 percent, 78.53 percent polling at 5 pm
Polling in Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections, which commenced briskly on Tuesday morning registered 83.86 per cent and 78.53 per cent respectively in the SC reserved constituencies, as of 5 pm, the poll body said.
5) INDIA bloc protest march against CEC: Rahul, Priyanka in standoff with police at Akashvani Bhawan premises
High drama unfolded at the INDIA bloc march from Parliament Street to the Election Commission headquarters here on Tuesday as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with some others entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises in a bid to reach the poll body's office.India's only World Cup-winning women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday stepped down from her position in all three formats, saying that she has done her duty as leader and is now "ready to play for the love of the game again."
6) I've done my duty: Harmanpreet steps down from India women's team captaincy
India's only World Cup-winning women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday stepped down from her position in all three formats, saying that she has done her duty as leader and is now "ready to play for the love of the game again."
7) Francis Halzen wins Nobel Prize in physics for work on high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin
Francis Halzen won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for his contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and his discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.
8) 11 Indian crew injured after ship hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz; India condemns attack
Eleven Indian crew members were injured on Tuesday after a Panama-flagged commercial vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a strong condemnation from India.
9) CJI Surya Kant administers oath to three new judges, judges count now 37 in SC
Chief Justice Surya Kant on Tuesday administered oath of office to three new judges elevated to the Supreme Court, taking its working strength to 37, one short of the sanctioned 38.
10) Lionel Messi prepares for his final match for Argentina
Expect lots of tears when Lionel Messi plays a farewell game for Argentina on Tuesday. The friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires has been dubbed "The Night That No One Wants to End" as Messi plays for his country one last time.
11) Supreme Court disposes of Tamil Nadu Assembly privilege case; keeps constitutional questions open
A seven-judge Supreme Court bench on Tuesday disposed of as infructuous a long-pending matter related to the interpretation of provisions on the scope of legislative privileges of lawmakers and its effect on the freedom of speech and expression.