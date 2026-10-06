DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 6, 2026?

5) INDIA bloc protest march against CEC: Rahul, Priyanka in standoff with police at Akashvani Bhawan premises

High drama unfolded at the INDIA bloc march from Parliament Street to the Election Commission headquarters here on Tuesday as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with some others entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises in a bid to reach the poll body's office.India's only World Cup-winning women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday stepped down from her position in all three formats, saying that she has done her duty as leader and is now "ready to play for the love of the game again."