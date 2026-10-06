I've done my duty: Harmanpreet steps down from India women's team captaincy

In her emotional statement, the veteran batter said she gave the team everything she had as its captain and often put aside her personal goals to fulfill her duties.

"...my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions. There were moments when I had to put my individual performance, my own growth, and what I wanted for myself aside, because I believed the team had to come first," she wrote.

Under Harmanpreet, who is widely regarded as one of India's greatest cricketers of all time, the Indian team won its maiden ODI World Cup last year, and recently claimed a second successive gold medal at the Asian Games (T20 format). She also captained India to a silver finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In all, Harmanpreet led India in five Tests, 51 ODIs and 155 T20Is.

"As a captain, I have had to make difficult decisions. Decisions that were not always understood, not always easy, and sometimes came at a personal cost.

"But every decision I made was with one intention - to make this TEAM better and to give other players the opportunity to grow, believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves."

However, after India's failure to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals earlier this year and her underwhelming returns with the bat, especially in the T20 format, the chorus of criticism was growing with former players like Diana Edulji advocating Mandhana's elevation.