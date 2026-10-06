TN bypolls: Madurantakam, Dharapuram register 55.19 percent, 56.9 percent polling at 1 pm

CHENNAI: Polling in Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections, which commenced briskly on Tuesday morning registered 55.19 per cent and 56.09 per cent respectively in the SC reserved constituencies, as of 11 am, the poll body said.

The by polls hold immense political significance as a crucial litmus test for the ruling TVK and opposition in Tamil Nadu.

Madurantakam is located in the Chengalpattu district while Dharapuram is located in the Tiruppur district. Both reserved constituencies fell vacant after sitting AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham and P Sathyabama resigned from their posts to switch allegiance to actor Vijay's TVK.

Meanwhile, a bypoll is also underway in Thattanchavady constituency, located in the Union Territory of Puducherry, which was necessitated after Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who contested and won two assembly seats in the previous election, chose to vacate the Thattanchavady assembly seat to retain the Mangalam assembly constituency.