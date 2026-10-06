Dowry death of Rithanya: Madras HC orders seizure of 100 sovereign gold, Volvo car

The Court observed that whatever dowry was received before, during or after the marriage shall be transferred to the parents of the deceased if there are no children.

In the present case, the deceased had no children through Rithanya’s husband. Therefore, the entire dowry, comprising 100 sovereigns of gold and a Volvo car given as dowry to Rithanya’s husband, ought to have been recovered by the Inspector of Police.

Accordingly, the Inspector of Police was directed to seize the 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery given as dowry and the Volvo car registered in the name of the deceased and hand them over to the petitioner in accordance with law.

The petitioner was also permitted to mark the hard disk containing the CCTV footage along with the audio during the trial before the trial court.

With these directions, both the Criminal Original Petitions were disposed of.