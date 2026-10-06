Nurses suspend stir, warn of statewide protest if demands remain unmet

Union president N Sundari said the government had assured them that most of their demands would be addressed at the next meeting, prompting the protesters to suspend the agitation temporarily.

“Our demands are legitimate, and that is why thousands of employees have joined the protest. The government’s intention appears to be to disperse the protesters without resolving our grievances,” she told reporters after the meeting.

Sundari said the protesters were hopeful that their demands would be fulfilled during the November 3 talks. “If the assurances are not fulfilled after November 3, we will all unite and launch a massive protest across Tamil Nadu,” she said.