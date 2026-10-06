Nurses suspend stir, warn of statewide protest if demands remain unmet

CHENNAI: Nurses of the Tamil Nadu Mid-Level Healthcare Providers’ Union on Tuesday temporarily suspended their hunger strike following a three-hour meeting with the Health Secretary Darez Ahamed, but warned of a statewide agitation if the government failed to fulfil its assurances at the next round of talks on November 3.
Union president N Sundari said the government had assured them that most of their demands would be addressed at the next meeting, prompting the protesters to suspend the agitation temporarily.
“Our demands are legitimate, and that is why thousands of employees have joined the protest. The government’s intention appears to be to disperse the protesters without resolving our grievances,” she told reporters after the meeting.
Sundari said the protesters were hopeful that their demands would be fulfilled during the November 3 talks. “If the assurances are not fulfilled after November 3, we will all unite and launch a massive protest across Tamil Nadu,” she said.
Former DMK minister Mano Thangaraj met the protesting nurses and extended his support. He said he had also participated in the talks with the Health Secretary.
Mano Thangaraj condemned the government’s handling of the agitation and alleged that police had taken some protesters, including the union leader, for talks after assuring them that their demands would be considered, but later informed them that they had been arrested and asked them to disperse. “I strongly condemn the government’s indifference to the nurses’ legitimate demands and the use of police action against those staging a legitimate protest,” he added.