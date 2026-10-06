Lionel Messi prepares for his final match for Argentina

The friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires has been dubbed "The Night That No One Wants to End" as Messi plays for his country one last time.

The 39-year-old soccer icon announced his international retirement in the weeks following the World Cup final loss to Spain, saying, "The time has come."

The Argentine Football Association tempted him to make one last appearance for "the farewell he deserves" and thousands of fans are expected to show their appreciation at Estadio Monumental.