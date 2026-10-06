11 Indian crew injured after ship hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz; India condemns attack

"Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals," it said.

The MEA said continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a "cause of deep concern" for India.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region," it said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest," it added.

The MEA said the sailors of the vessel were evacuated with the help of Omani authorities.

"With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support," it said.