13 special teams formed to curb bike racing, accidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have stepped up measures to prevent bike racing, reckless driving and accidents by forming 13 special teams across the city, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The teams will intensify patrols and surveillance at night, particularly in areas identified as hotspots for bike racing and road accidents.
The move comes after more than 60 youngsters were reportedly involved in reckless bike racing in several parts of Chennai, including Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam and Kotturpuram, two days ago.
In Kotturpuram, a speeding two-wheeler reportedly crashed into the retaining wall of a flyover during a bike race. Srikugan, a mechanic who was thrown from the vehicle, died in the accident.
The incident caused shock among residents and prompted the police to intensify action against those involved in bike racing. Subsequently, 16 persons allegedly involved in the race were arrested.
Following the incident, senior police officials directed personnel to increase surveillance and take stringent action against dangerous driving.
Accordingly, 13 special teams have been formed across Chennai. Each team will comprise four police personnel and will be headed by a Sub-Inspector.
The teams will monitor known bike-racing hotspots, major roads and accident-prone stretches. They will conduct daily patrols and surveillance between 10 pm and 2 am.
Police said the teams would closely monitor youngsters involved in bike racing and reckless driving. Appropriate action will be taken against those found violating traffic rules or endangering other road users.