INDIA bloc protest march against CEC: Rahul, Priyanka in standoff with police at Akashvani Bhawan premises

Several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, were detained after police stopped the march.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi along with other MPs were earlier stopped by security personnel on Parliament Street in front of the Akashvani Bhawan and the Niti Aayog office during their march to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

After being prevented from proceeding further, they sat on the road in protest. Soon Rahul Gandhi and TMC's Abhisekh Banerjee climbed atop a police barricade, while Priyanka Gandhi was taken to a waiting bus for being detained.

However, she was soon seen alighting from it and joined her brother at the Akashvani gate.

Despite being prevented by police, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Deepender Hooda entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises from the reception gate. They were later seen sitting under a tree.

Police personnel were seen asking them to vacate the premises but the Gandhi siblings refused to relent and insisted that they want to go to the Election Commission office.

Area Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma reached the spot with a large posse of policemen in a bid to evict the protesting opposition members.