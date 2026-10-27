DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 27, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 13 headlines of the day (October 27, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Police launch hunt for DMK councillor over alleged threat to CM Vijay
Police have launched a search for Vellore DMK councillor Teeta Saravanan after a video allegedly showing him making threatening remarks against Chief Minister Vijay outside Puzhal Central Prison went viral on social media.
2. Missing Madurai boy found dead; neighborhood child had tightened rope around his neck while playing
The body of a seven-year-old boy who went missing at Thaniyamangalam here has been recovered and a woman has been arrested for attempting to cover up his "accidental death", police said on Tuesday.
3. Suspect in Gingee girl's mysterious disappearance detained
A fortnight after the mysterious disappearance of a 7-year-old girl in this district, a suspect has been detained and was currently being interrogated, police said on Tuesday.
4. Deepavali price shock: Aavin hikes rates of ghee, butter, sweets and curd
State-run Aavin has increased the prices of 63 dairy products, including ghee, butter, sweets, curd, milkshakes and cookies, ahead of Deepavali, marking a significant retail price revision under the TVK-led government. The revised rates will come into effect on Wednesday, October 28.
5. Theni prison escape: Five of 17 inmates recaptured; duty guards suspended; police special forces expanded to 25 from 17\
Five of the 17 undetrial prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Theni district after overpowering prison guards have been recaptured on Tuesday (October 27), while a search is under way for the remaining 12. DGP (Prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore subsequently ordered the suspension of nine prison personnel for security lapses which resulted in the inmates' escape.
6. EC defends SIR in SC, says Form 6 unchanged, justifies documentation framework
The Election Commission on Monday strongly defended its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the Supreme Court, maintaining that the exercise was authorised by law and the relevant orders were approved unanimously by all three members of the Commission.
7. SC grants 10 days to petitioners to reply to EC affidavit defending SIR
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted 10 days to petitioners to file a reply to the Election Commission's affidavit defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, maintaining that the exercise was authorised by law and the relevant orders were approved unanimously by all three members of the poll panel.
8. Cyclone Arnab advances towards Andhra coast, Bengal's coastal districts get rain
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up preparations, including moving people to safer locations, as "very severe" cyclonic storm Arnab hurtles towards the east coast and is expected to make landfall within the next 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.
9. Omar expands cabinet with 4 new ministers, triggers internal discontent and BJP criticism
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded his council of ministers on Tuesday with the induction of four new faces from the Kashmir valley, triggering internal party discontent and protests, even as the opposition BJP hit out at the ruling alliance over "regional and cultural imbalance".
10. At least 62 people killed in attack on community in northeastern Nigeria
At least 62 people have been killed after gunmen attacked a community in northeastern Nigeria, the country's emergency agency said Tuesday.
11. Rape and murder accused killed in encounter in West Bengal’s Bongaon
12. Localised Russia-Ukraine ceasefire starts in deal brokered by Melania Trump
A localised ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect early Tuesday ahead of a humanitarian mission led by US first lady Melania Trump, as missile attacks resumed in Kyiv.
13. 3rd T20I: Incredible Abhishek mauls New Zealand as India clinch series with six-wicket win
Abhishek Sharma scythed through a hapless New Zealand attack to cause a carnage that made even Vaibhav Sooryavanshi look like a bystander at times as India cantered to a series-clinching six-wicket win in the third T20 International here on Tuesday.