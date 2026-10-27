DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 27, 2026?

1. Police launch hunt for DMK councillor over alleged threat to CM Vijay

Police have launched a search for Vellore DMK councillor Teeta Saravanan after a video allegedly showing him making threatening remarks against Chief Minister Vijay outside Puzhal Central Prison went viral on social media.

2. Missing Madurai boy found dead; neighborhood child had tightened rope around his neck while playing

The body of a seven-year-old boy who went missing at Thaniyamangalam here has been recovered and a woman has been arrested for attempting to cover up his "accidental death", police said on Tuesday.

3. Suspect in Gingee girl's mysterious disappearance detained

A fortnight after the mysterious disappearance of a 7-year-old girl in this district, a suspect has been detained and was currently being interrogated, police said on Tuesday.

4. Deepavali price shock: Aavin hikes rates of ghee, butter, sweets and curd

State-run Aavin has increased the prices of 63 dairy products, including ghee, butter, sweets, curd, milkshakes and cookies, ahead of Deepavali, marking a significant retail price revision under the TVK-led government. The revised rates will come into effect on Wednesday, October 28.

5. Theni prison escape: Five of 17 inmates recaptured; duty guards suspended; police special forces expanded to 25 from 17\

Five of the 17 undetrial prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Theni district after overpowering prison guards have been recaptured on Tuesday (October 27), while a search is under way for the remaining 12. DGP (Prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore subsequently ordered the suspension of nine prison personnel for security lapses which resulted in the inmates' escape.

6. EC defends SIR in SC, says Form 6 unchanged, justifies documentation framework

The Election Commission on Monday strongly defended its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the Supreme Court, maintaining that the exercise was authorised by law and the relevant orders were approved unanimously by all three members of the Commission.

7. SC grants 10 days to petitioners to reply to EC affidavit defending SIR

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted 10 days to petitioners to file a reply to the Election Commission's affidavit defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, maintaining that the exercise was authorised by law and the relevant orders were approved unanimously by all three members of the poll panel.

8. Cyclone Arnab advances towards Andhra coast, Bengal's coastal districts get rain

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up preparations, including moving people to safer locations, as "very severe" cyclonic storm Arnab hurtles towards the east coast and is expected to make landfall within the next 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.