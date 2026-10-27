Localised Russia-Ukraine ceasefire starts in deal brokered by Melania Trump

Meanwhile, Finland's president and Norway's prime minister spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, officials said, in their first known direct contact since shortly after Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

After the conversation with Putin, the two Nordic leaders had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Zelenskyy's office.

Russia and Ukraine began observing a localised ceasefire in a devastated southern Ukrainian city Tuesday, before a planned humanitarian mission brokered by US first lady Melania Trump, but Moscow kept up its deadly missile attacks on other cities in the meantime.

The local pause in fighting started at 3 am to allow an aid mission into the Russia-occupied city of Oleshky later this week. The situation in Oleshky is desperate, with food and medical supplies running perilously low for the up to 2,000 people still there, as drones and land mines restrict movement.