EC defends SIR in SC, says Form 6 unchanged, justifies documentation framework

Rejecting the allegations that Form 6 had been amended, the poll panel, in its 248-page response to the petition against the chief the election commissioner (CEC) and the decisions taken by it, said that no changes were made to the statutory Form 6 used for voter registration.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is scheduled to hear on Tuesday petitions against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the decisions taken by the poll panel during the SIR.

In a counter affidavit, the poll body sought summary dismissal of the petitions and called the allegations "misconceived" which rested on a single newspaper report.

"The attempt to make aspersions against the Election Commission is unfortunate," said the affidavit, filed by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu on behalf of the Commission.

The EC said the affidavit itself had been approved for filing by a unanimous decision of all three members of the Commission.