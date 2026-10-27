3rd T20I: Incredible Abhishek mauls New Zealand as India clinch series with six-wicket win

The match as a contest was killed by Abhishek and Sooryavanshi in the first over itself which was bowled by Jacob Duffy and yielded 26 runs for India.

Adam Milne was slightly less expensive, going for 17 in the second, but after Michael Bracewell and Kyle Jamieson gave away 21 and 20 in the third and fourth over, skipper Mitchell Santner had a resigned look on his face.

The pitch that was holding up during New Zealand's innings, became flat and it seemed as if Abhishek and Sooryavanshi were batting on flat beds like the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi or the Uppal in Hyderabad.

All they needed to do was either get the front-foot out of the line and make space to smash on the off-side or move it across the line and hit on the leg-side.

Such was the ferocity of Abhishek's shots that Sooryavanshi seemed to be in his shadows. But the teenager also displayed audacity with some breathtaking shots even though the night belonged to Abhishek.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell roared back to form with a scintillating 52-ball-89 but Indian bowlers did well at the death to restrict New Zealand to 198 for 3 in 20 overs.

India captain Shreyas Iyer won his third toss and once again asked the Black Caps to bat first. Pacer Arshdeep Singh (1/33 in four overs) quickly removed Tim Seifert, who was guilty of playing an indiscreet shot, as India got off to a perfect start.

However, Finn Allen (40 off 25 balls) and Mitchell added 86 for a counter-attacking second-wicket stand.

Allen started with a couple of sixes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/40 in four overs), who continued to search for the perfect length that has eluded him in all the games so far.

The only over in which he looked good was his last and 18th of the New Zealand innings. He was able to consistently pitch the block-hole deliveries in that over, something that would give him confidence for the remaining games of the five-match series.